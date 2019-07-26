First Alert 7 Forecast: temperatures will be heating up through next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’ve enjoyed cooler mornings and warm afternoons lately but the heat will be cranking up a notch over the next seven days.
Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the low 80s by 9PM and mid 60s by morning. Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy this weekend. Highs will range from the mid to upper 90s. Fire danger will be elevated to perhaps high, especially on Sunday as south winds increase.
A weak disturbance will move through Texoma on Monday, bringing a few showers and storms but many locations will stay dry. Highs in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. The weather from Tuesday through later next week is just what you’d expect as we transition in August. Highs around 100 and lots of sunshine.
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.