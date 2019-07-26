It will be another cool morning all throughout Texoma with most places in the low to mid 60s. We will warm up quick with temperatures by 10AM around 75 and lunchtime 85. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will be low again today, so make sure to get out and take advantage of it, because we will see a little humidity build in for the ending part of the weekend.