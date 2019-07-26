LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good morning Texoma!
It will be another cool morning all throughout Texoma with most places in the low to mid 60s. We will warm up quick with temperatures by 10AM around 75 and lunchtime 85. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. The humidity will be low again today, so make sure to get out and take advantage of it, because we will see a little humidity build in for the ending part of the weekend.
Tomorrow and Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Humidity will be lower on Saturday before a little more moisture builds in for the end of the weekend.
Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be in the upper 90s with a few places pushing the triple digits. A few more clouds will build in as well due to a frontal boundary stalling out just north of Texoma. Rain chances associated with that front look very minimal still for counties in our viewing area.
Wednesday and Thursday the summer heat will really take hold and bring triple digits for almost all of our Texoma counties. Humidity should stay on the lower side for all of next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
