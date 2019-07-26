Four Duncan businesses failed ABLE commission alcohol compliance checks

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The ABLE commission was in Duncan doing alcohol compliance checks Thursday night, as part of an officer training course put on by the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network.
Three separate groups of officers from all over southwest Oklahoma, ABLE Commission staff and volunteers did checks on 21 businesses that sell alcohol and four of them failed.
Two restaurants, one liquor store and one convenience store all got tickets for selling to minors.
Before the compliance checks started, the ABLE commission captain went over the plan with the officers and volunteers.
“We want to find out if a youth truthfully can go into a business and buy alcohol. There’s no tricks, no one is confused, it’s about being honest and doing it the right away,” said Erik Smoot, the ABLE Commission Captain.
The underage volunteers had one goal -- show their real ID and see what businesses blatantly ignored their birth date.
When volunteers walked out with their thumbs up, the ABLE commission entered the establishment to write citations.
“We were a little disappointed that we had that many sales with establishments, usually we don’t have that many in one night,” said Brooke Anthony, with the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network.
The volunteers have to remain anonymous, but they said the experience of being sold to was eye-opening.
"I went in, and they were friendly and all, but then again, they didn't ask for my ID, they just sold, so it was shocking for me."
Another volunteer said it’s great to be around officers focused on preventing alcohol sales to minors.
“It shows that there are people that really care about these issues, something that brushed off all the time. It’s noble in a sense, because they actually care what’s going on with younger people."
One business that passed was Southside Liquor, and their employee said they take ID checking seriously.
“You have to check the ID, because you sure can’t tell by looking anymore. Why would you want someone that’s not legal age buying alcohol. It’s a no-go from me," said G.T. Taylor, of Southside Liquor.
Smoot said overall, this two day course helps officers keep their underage community members safe.
“We want the officers to see what we walk into, what we look at and see in these types of things. But we also want them to understand that the goal behind all of this is to save lives," said Smoot.
With four fails in two hours, Brooke Anthony from the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network said they do provide free training to anyone who sells or serves alcohol, and she wants businesses to sign up for that training before they rack up huge fines.
The officer training course continues Friday morning at the Red River Technology Center.
