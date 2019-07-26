Fresh Farms bringing peaches and cherries to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - On Friday morning a truck from Fresh Farms will be in Chickasha.
Fresh Washington peaches and cherries that have been hand picked will be delivered.
The Fresh Farms Truck will be at the Chickasha Area Y-M-C-A located at 725 west Chickasha Avenue during a 30 minute window from 7:30 A.M. until 8:00 A.M.
Peaches are $27 for a 1/4 bushel box or $45 for a 1/2 bushel box.
Dark Cherries are $30 for 10 pounds or $49 for 20 pounds.
Rainier Cherries are $40 for 10 pounds.
Maple syrup is also being sold for $15 for one pint.
The Fruit Truck Tour will be returning next month on August 20th.
Fresh Farms is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
