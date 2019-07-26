Fresh Farms visits Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fresh Farms visited Lawton Friday where people got the chance to get some fresh food.
It's all part of the "peach truck tour."
Fresh Farms sent out trucks and vans across the US to sell food, and Friday they stopped on Lee Boulevard with peaches, dark cherries, rainier cherries and Washington Apricots.
The people who were out selling today say they’ve seen long lines everywhere they’ve gone.
“It’s kind of overwhelming some times. He sees it more than I do because I’m generally facing the truck so I can run my equipment. It’s fun as long as they don’t mind standing out in the heat," says Kellie Brakke with Fresh Farms.
And they'll be back next month in Lawton.
Next time, though, they'll have Michigan blueberries, pears and nectarines.
You can find Fresh Farms on Facebook for more information on their tour.
