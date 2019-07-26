Juul exec: Never intended electronic cigarette for teens

Another committee member, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif, said that internal Juul documents indicate the company had at one point sought to aggressively use social media to market its products, with potentially hundreds of social media influencers. Influencers are social media users that have large online followings and established credibility with their audience, according to Hill. She said the company told the subcommittee ahead of the hearing that it used influencers sparingly.