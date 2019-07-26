Kids launch rockets at Cameron science academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday, kids who were part of a week-long science academy at Cameron University got the chance to fire off their model rockets.
We first told you about the camp earlier this week.
Middle school girls in the camp have gotten to learn more about engineering and aerodynamics.
Two of the students who took part in this week’s events talked to 7News today about what they learned at the camp.
“Some chemical if you mix them wrong, you could seriously injure yourself, but as long as you have supervision and you know what you’re doing, you should be fine," says Addyson Perna who is going into 7th grade.
Thursday, kids in the camp got to visit the Science Museum of Oklahoma as well as Frontier City, where they rode on roller coasters and talked about the amount of G-Force experienced on the rides.
