Lawton family looking for help after house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton couple whose home caught fire last December are still struggling to get back on their feet.
In December 2018, just two days after his mom died, W.C. Nunley’s home went up in flames with his wife and grandchildren, who live with him, inside.
"My grandson and granddaughter were in the house, I’m glad nobody got hurt except for the house. We need help, I didn’t have insurance and I’ll learn from that. We just need help,” Nunley said.
Since then, Nunley has been pulling the destroyed portions of the home out. Meanwhile, they’ve been sleeping wherever they can. For a few nights it was in a hotel, but that proved too expensive. Since then, they’ve been staying with friends, sleeping in cars, or on a few nights actually in their destroyed home.
"Very tough. Very tough. This is the hardest thing in my life,” said Lorenza Nunley.
"Horrible. Horrible. Struggling. I do what I can, I’ve got a broken back and I’m doing what I can,” W.C. Nunley said.
Nunley said he’s just ready to get back into his house and move on, but he says he can’t physically do all of the work himself.
"I need to get it back up to city code. I need an electrician to get my wiring done, my sheet rock done, get my plumbing, I’ve got to get it back up to city code. I just need help,” W.C. Nunley said.
Nunley said he cannot afford to pay for that work to be done.
"I’m reaching out to Lawton Oklahoma, give me a hand, please somebody,” Nunley said.
If you’re interested in helping the family, you can get in contact with them here.
