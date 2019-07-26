Lawton Fire Department holds pinning ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department honored the graduates of this years fire academy.
That ceremony took place at the Lawton City Hall banquet room Friday afternoon and featured speakers such as Lawton mayor Stan Booker and city manager Michael Cleghorn.
One of the graduates says being a firefighter was a life-long dream of his.
“Ever since i was five, i came to one of these graduations and i envisioned myself being there and here, 16 years later, I came around, I did it. Ever since then it put a fire in me to give back to the community and be something bigger than myself," said graduate Antonio Martinez.
All together, there were 10 people pinned as part of the academy class of 2019.
