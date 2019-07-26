Second Frederick woman sentenced for abandoning three dogs in cages

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Frederick woman who pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge will likely not spend time in prison.
Thursday 63-year-old Virginia Hartman was sentenced to a 5-year suspended sentence.
She and her daughter, Stacy Hankins, abandoned a trio of dogs in cages outside Indiahoma last year.
Two of the dogs were dead when authorities found them, and the third had to be put down due to its injuries.
Hankins was also given a 5-year suspended sentence earlier this week.
