Study names Lawton one of state’s best driving cities, Duncan named one of the worst

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new study on Oklahoma drivers has Lawton on the list of best driving cities in the state, with Duncan ranking on the worst list!
The study comes from a consumer insurance research company. They looked at 65,000 insurance quotes to rank the state’s top 50 cities.
On the list of best driving cities, Lawton ranks just under Tulsa at 21 with Altus also making the list at 13.
Meanwhile, Duncan was ranked 13th on the list of Oklahoma cities with the worst drivers.
And sitting at the number one best driving city is Chickasha.
Researchers examined quotes from across the state, looking at crashes, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.
