77th Army Band’s Centerfire Rock Band holds summer concert

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band’s Centerfire Rock Band held a special summer concert Thursday on Post, bringing some musical fun to the community.
The band gathered at Pritchard Field Thursday night to celebrate the good being done at Fort Sill and to rock out.
They played a variety of songs, from Michael Jackson to Stevie Wonder.
The band says the concert was a way to bridge the gap between the Army and the community.
“It’s an opportunity to get close to them, interact with them, let them know we like to jam and to boogie like you do, or like you like to do," says vocalist Sgt. Matthew Wiley.
The 77th Army Band is holding monthly “gazebo concerts” in their summer series and you can find more info on their Facebook page.
