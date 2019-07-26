Two arrested after chase in Cotton County

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) - Two men have been arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Cotton County Friday morning.
The chase happened around 11:00 Friday morning in Temple.
Walters Police and the Cotton County Sheriff Department were working on a meth trafficking case against Dwight Ahdosy for the past two months.
Ahdosy was seen leaving a home in the passenger seat of a vehicle being driven by David Hale.
When authorities attempted to pull over the vehicle Hale kept driving.
The chase eventually ended when Hale pulled into a residence, and both he and Ahdosy took off on foot and were caught by police.
Ahdosy was wanted for trafficking meth, and now faces charges of eluding, obstruction, resisting an officer and resisting arrest.
