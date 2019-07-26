Two men caught throwing contraband into Sayre prison yard

By Rebekah Fountain | July 26, 2019 at 4:36 AM CDT - Updated July 26 at 4:37 AM

SAYRE, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is reporting that two men were caught throwing packages over the fence on Sunday.

This happened in Sayre at the North Fork Correctional Center.

Staff notified Sayre Police and recovered ten packages the men had thrown into the facility.

Inside those packages was a haul of contraband including six smartphones, 7 pounds of tobacco, meth, cocaine, and Newport cigarettes.

Beckham County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the suspects, one of which is former inmate.

Our staff seize inmate contraband every day inside our 24 facilities all across the state. This find from North Fork...

Posted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Thursday, July 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.