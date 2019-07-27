Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department holding fish fry fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department is having their biggest fundraiser of the year this weekend and you’re invited.
For more than 10 years, Masonic Lodge number 378 out of Grandfield has put on a Fish Fry to benefit the fire department.
Money raised will be used to help maintain equipment and keep their personal protective equipment up to date.
On the menu, fried catfish, hush puppies, french fries, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert.
Plates are purchased with a donation.
It’s an event Adam Bohl with the Masonic Lodge and the fire Department says... is fun for the whole family.
“It is humbling to see how well our community turns out, talking to others across the state, it’s great to have a community who backs us unconditionally and helps us provide services they don’t want to have to have but sometimes need," says Bohl.
The fish fry is happening Saturday evening from 5 to 8 at the Chattanooga school cafeteria.
There will be a dessert auction around 6 p.m.
