First Alert 7 Forecast: Chance of rain and more heat on the way!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good afternoon, we had another hot Summer day with not much changing for tomorrow with highs near 96. A slight chance of rain comes our way late Sunday night into Monday morning, with Monday’s high being near 95. The warming trend begins Tuesday with a high near 99, with temperatures jumping to 102 for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will “cool” off on Friday with highs again near 99. Another slight chance of rain is possible for Saturday with a temperature of 96. Remember to stay cool and check on your pets!