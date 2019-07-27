Fort Sill to be used as temporary housing for migrant children in emergency

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -The Department of Health and Human Services says Fort Sill could still be used to house migrant children in case of an emergency situation, or if there is an increase in migrant children.
Over the last several weeks, HHS has experienced a decrease in Department of Homeland Security referrals of migrant children. The children have been placed with sponsors at an increased rate. At this time, there is not a need to place children in influx facilities.
We mentioned earlier this week, a spokesperson for Senator Inhofe said that illegal border crossings have dropped and that as a result, the Department of Health and Human Services has enough space to house all unaccompanied minors and won’t have to use Fort Sill.
Around 16-hundred migrant children were expected to be housed at Fort Sill.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.