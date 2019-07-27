Sooner Sports names Lawton family number one OU fan this week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sooner Sports named the number one OU fan this week... and the family comes from Lawton.
Josh Trope submitted his nomination for this year's award: his parents, Ed and Teresa.
Sooner-Sports posted these pictures of the family to their website this week.
To win, they submitted a 1,000 word essay as well as a T-shirt design, the one they are wearing in these photos.
They were invited out to Norman and got a VIP experience for their big win that included a trip to OU’S football facilities and this photoshoot.
So congratulations to the Trope family on your big win!
