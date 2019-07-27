Sooner Sports names Lawton family number one OU fan this week

Sooner Sports names Lawton family number one OU fan this week
July 26, 2019 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 7:07 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sooner Sports named the number one OU fan this week... and the family comes from Lawton.

Josh Trope submitted his nomination for this year's award: his parents, Ed and Teresa.

Sooner-Sports posted these pictures of the family to their website this week.

To win, they submitted a 1,000 word essay as well as a T-shirt design, the one they are wearing in these photos.

They were invited out to Norman and got a VIP experience for their big win that included a trip to OU’S football facilities and this photoshoot.

So congratulations to the Trope family on your big win!

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.