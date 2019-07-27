The Well in Duncan hosts their free monthly dinner

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - On the last Friday of every month, The Well, which is a ministry of First Christian Church, pairs up with other churches and community members to cook and serve more than 300 meals to anyone in Duncan, all for free.
This round of meals was provided by the Freedom Biker Church.
“It’s really nice to know that there’s all different kinds of people that can come and be welcomed, and not have to judged. You can come as you are, and that’s fine," said Rlynea Sanders, who comes with Thinkability every month.
“It’s really fun to meet the people here, and they are doing a fantastic job," said Kyle Daley, who has been coming to these dinners for many years.
Their Pastor started working at the church two months ago, and he said he hopes this event can help bring the entire town closer together.
“I believe that Duncan, and the surrounding areas could have more unity, and this is just one example of how unity can make a difference. It’s open up to the less fortunate, but anybody can come and be apart of it. If you want to serve, or be served, this is the place to be one Friday every month,” said Pastor Trevor Evans.
Sanders said she’s excited every time she walks in the door, and it’s been awesome to see more people from the community show up.
“It’s gotten bigger since I’ve been coming. Every month, it’s always more and more and more people,” said Sanders.
While the free meal does entice some of the people in attendance...
“Everybody loves free food," said Sanders.
“I like all the good food," said Daley.
One man who has been coming every chance he can for the last few years said it’s no longer just about what’s on the menu.
“It’s love, they show love, they tell you they love you here. They are showing you they care by feeding you, but they can get you to come here and enjoy their love as well,” said Ron McFadden.
Evans said it’s more than just the Well involved in this monthly event, it’s a combination of many churches in the area, and they are always looking for more organizations to get involved.
“Any church in the community that wants to put it on, or any organization that wants to be apart of it and come serve can definitely do that," said Evans.
Along with the dinner, anyone who comes to the Well can also get a free haircut.
Next months dinner is scheduled for August 30th.
