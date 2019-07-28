Answering the Call: Baptist Disaster Relief helps Lawton family with house fire cleanup

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton couple is picking up the pieces after their home caught fire last December. Sunday, they had some help cleaning up the debris from the Baptist Disaster Relief.
For the last seven months, W.C. Nunley has spent his time cleaning up what is left of his home in Lawton. He and his family made it out of the fire back in December, but the damage was done inside.
“Smoke damage, wood damage, beams on the ceiling that need to be replaced. I kind of got some of the boards replaced," said Nunley. "I just needed some help getting it up to city code, need donations for insulation. I have to get my plumbing checked. Appliances, I don’t know if they work or not.”
Nunley and his family were struggling, living in motels, staying with family and friends, and even sleeping in cars, all the while trying to clean up what was left of their home. But Sunday, a crew with Baptist Disaster Relief stepped in to lend a helping hand.
“There’s been plenty of times in my life where people have helped me when I was down," said Larry Thompson, member of the Baptist Disaster Relief. "It always makes me feel right to pay that forward.”
The crew was hard at work tearing down the burnt walls, removing nails, and clearing out the debris. The members traveled from across the state to provide aid.
“We absolutely love doing this," said Paul Hickerson, member of the Baptist Disaster Relief. "The camaraderie and the fellowship, you would think that we know each other and went to church with each other and interact with each other, but it’s just on a day-by-day basis, who shows up on that day and just immediately we get along like we’re family, because we are.”
Hickerson said the crew answers the call.
“What’s really neat about situations like this, is this isn’t an official disaster relief response. This is just people that work together, getting a phone call on a Saturday afternoon and just feeling the call from the Lord to come out and help a brother that’s in need," said Hickerson. "We came to a place like this. You see such a hopeless situation, and just in a very short amount of time, you see the hope come into their eyes.”
“I’m overwhelmed," said Nunley. "I don’t know what to say. I’m lost for words. All this help. I’m lost for words.”
Nunley said he is hopeful to start renovations on his house soon and has already been in contact with some electricians.
