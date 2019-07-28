Comanche County DHS held a party for foster families

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Comanche County DHS held a foster care appreciation party to say thank you to foster families in the area.
There were several activities for the families to do such as volleyball, a dunk tank, sack races, and even getting to sit in police units with the Lawton Police Department.
Community partners stepped up to help put the event together by providing food and monetary donations. A resource specialist for Comanche County DHS said they hope this event leads to more children finding good homes.
“We’re hoping that by doing this we’d love for more people to step forward and become foster families. We’ve got kids in need that need a home. So, this is just an event for our foster parents and to hopefully recruit some more," said Aubrey King.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, you can contact your local DHS office and ask to speak with somebody in recruitment to help get you started with the process.
