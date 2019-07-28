First Alert 7 Forecast: It was a HOT Sunday but a cold front is coming for Monday!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Well Lawton made it to 100 today. That was a little hotter than I expected. I expected a few more clouds to help shade us a little. That dry air really heats up compared to moist air and our relative humidity is around 27%. That low humidity, breezy wind and dry vegetation is making our grass fire danger increase. Please be careful.
A cold front arrives tomorrow and the best chance of rain for Lawton will be between 4 and 7am. Then we will keep a 20% chance for the rest of the day as the front moves to the south it starts to lose some of its punch. The air behind this front is not that much cooler. The temperatures by mid work week will be near 100 or a little above. The dreaded heat returns!
-First Alert Meteorologist Steve Carano
