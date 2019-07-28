Motorcycle accident near Altus sends one man to hospital

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -A motorcycle accident on Highway 62 near Altus sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Altus Highway Patrol, Jackson County EMS, and local fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle accident with grass fire just before 4:30 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed in the center median of Highway 62. The driver was treated at the scene for multiple injuries, and transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by EMS.
The cause of the accident and full extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.
