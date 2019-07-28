Non-profit organization holds annual cookout for veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A non-profit organization visited the Veteran’s Center in Lawton for their annual cookout.
The Golden Limit Consistory #133 visits the V.A. Center and brings a lunch for the veterans. The organization also usually hosts a fishing derby at the annual cookout, but because of the high temperatures this time of year, have opted for another activity, a drawing to win a fishing pole and gear.
The organizer of the event said he enjoys putting this together for the veterans.
“Since I’m a veteran myself, it means a lot to give back to the gentlemen that came before us to serve the country. Any time that I can spend time with gentlemen, as well as ladies, who have served our country is always a great time for me, and one day I may be here and I’m hoping the younger people come out and hang out with me just like we do today," said Anthony Bland.
Bland said the organization has hosted this event for veterans for several decades and looks forward to it every year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.