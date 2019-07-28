Organization in Duncan celebrates National Day of the Cowboy

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Organizations all over the country, including in Duncan, are celebrating the legacy of the American cowboy , because it's National Day of the Cowboy!
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center & Garis Gallery of the American West celebrated the national holiday with their 9th annual event.
There were several activities for visitors to enjoy, from traditional basket weaving, painting, live music, and also a life-sized bison figure for people to draw on with chalk.
The Executive Director said this may have been a record-breaking year attendance-wise.
“We’re just thrilled with the community and everybody coming out and what we like to say is, you know, even if you’re not necessarily a cowboy or a cowboy fan, that legacy, especially here in southwest Oklahoma, is so strong that it touches all of our lives and just take a day with us and think about that cowboy in your life and what they mean to you," said Satcy Cramer Moore.
Next year will be the 10th year for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to host their National Day of the Cowboy event. Cramer Moore said they are already making plans for some special festivities for that day.
