Crews paint over graffiti for Chickasha military veteran

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The Chickasha Code Enforcement Division with The City of Chickasha partnered with Sherwin-Williams on their most recent neighborhood beautification project.
A house located in the 11 hundred block of 1st Street was recently vandalized with graffiti.
That residence belongs to a military veteran who was not able to complete the work himself.
So, the city’s code enforcement division and the Chickasha Public Works department provided the labor and tools to paint over the graffiti.
