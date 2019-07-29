First Alert 7 Forecast: a hot end to July that will continue into August

A weak front is in the area this evening, bring spotty showers and storms. Those will end between 8 and 10pm this evening. Temperatures will fall into the 80s by 9PM and low 70s by morning. Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be near 103-105°. Breezy south winds will return from Wednesday into the weekend, leading to at least elevated wildfire danger. Highs near 102 Wednesday into Thursday and upper 90s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be mild, dropping into the low to mid 70s.