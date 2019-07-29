LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
A few places, primarily south of the Red River, could see some rain this morning as a cold front moves south through Texoma. This front will stall out later today and bring a few more isolated rain chances for portions of southwest Oklahoma and north central Texas. Most places will stay dry throughout the day. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Tomorrow it is back to the hot, dry, and sunny weather with most places seeing temperatures in the upper 90s. Wednesday's high temperatures will be around 102 degrees. This heat mixed with dewpoints in the low to mid 60s will make conditions a little sticky. Make sure you are staying hydrated if you are working outside.
Thursday will be another hot afternoon with highs around 102 under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to drop of slowly as we head into the weekend.
High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 90s. A cold front looks to move in early Sunday bringing temperatures in the mid 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
