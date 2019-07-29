GRAPHIC: Neighbors upset after Kiowa County dogs seen eating each other

MOUNTAIN PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A man in Mountain Park is being accused of animal cruelty by his neighbors after they say they saw one of his dogs dead in his backyard and being eaten by his other dogs.
We’re not identifying the man who owns the dogs because at this point, he has not been charged with a crime. But his neighbors say he has a lot of dogs in his back yard and they say, the animals cause big problems.
"I counted 8 the other day. That’s just what I counted. The females keep having puppies and they don’t have them fixed or anything and they’re just infested with ticks and fleas,” said Mountain Park resident Shari Felix.
Felix said one of the dogs was stuck in the fence, so she helped free it. That’s when she noticed just how many ticks were on the dog. She took a picture of it to show how bad it was.
Then she took a picture of the pile of ticks after she took them off of the dog.
Felix said that is just the start of the issue.
"They pick on each other and they fight until the weaker one, they end up killing it. They end up just eating the dogs. They’re out there eating one right now,” Felix said.
"Right now there’s one of them out there dead and the others are just eating on it. That right there just turns my stomach,” said Mountain Park resident Gary Greear.
Another resident in the area said she saw this exact same thing happen two years ago, at which point the owner did nothing about it.
"They get in these fighting matches when they run the fence line or get mad and they killed it. They drank its blood until it bled to death. He didn’t come home from work when I called him to tell about it. It was the next morning until he came and hauled it off and took care of it,” said Mountain Park resident Donna Greear.
Felix said it’s heartbreaking to walk out her door and see the treatment of the dogs and she hopes someone does something to fix it.
"It’s very frustrating because I don’t like to see animals hurt or in pain. This is abuse, this is neglect,” Felix said.
7NEWS spoke with the property owner, who we are not naming because he has not been charged with any crimes. He did not want to go on camera but said he had no idea one of his dogs had died. He also said he didn’t even know he had problems with his neighbors, saying they had never brought up any of these issues to him before. When 7NEWS asked him about the allegations that this is not the first time this has happened, he said he did not know what we were talking about.
7NEWS also spoke with deputies with the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department, who came to the house Monday. They said they are investigating the case and are working with the district attorney’s office to determine the next step.
