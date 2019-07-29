GRAPHIC: Neighbors upset after Kiowa County dogs seen eating each other

7NEWS spoke with the property owner, who we are not naming because he has not been charged with any crimes. He did not want to go on camera but said he had no idea one of his dogs had died. He also said he didn’t even know he had problems with his neighbors, saying they had never brought up any of these issues to him before. When 7NEWS asked him about the allegations that this is not the first time this has happened, he said he did not know what we were talking about.