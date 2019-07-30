Euthanasia decisions looming as Altus Animal Welfare approaches capacity

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - It’s desperate times at Altus Animal Welfare as they’re already at capacity and more dogs and cats continue to come through their doors.
Dogs, cats and sometimes even birds call Altus Animal Welfare home, but unfortunately, that home is not big enough for everybody.
“When the animals get picked up and we run out of room, we have a hard time doubling up and housing animals in the same kennels because we don’t know their personalities or who gets along with whom. That’s really difficult for us, we try to get some out to foster to clear out the kennels but obviously we really want people to come and adopt these sweet babies,” said Dana Mickley, adoption coordinator for Altus Animal Welfare.
That’s the situation they find themselves in right now, as they are at 100-percent capacity for dogs and are rapidly approaching their limit for cats. Despite that, they continue to take in animals but if none are adopted, tough decisions have to be made and some of the pets have to be euthanized.
"It is not something we want to do, it is not our goal. Unfortunately, it is necessary at certain times. We surely don’t want to do it to some of these sweet, sweet animals,” Mickley said.
"It’s really tough to look at our board of all of the pictures of dogs and cats that we have here and have to think about a decision on who has to be euthanized because we can’t be over capacity,” said Christi Detwiler, president of the Altus Animal Welfare Association.
They say people are constantly bringing more dogs to the shelter. While I was there today, before they even opened their doors, two people showed up looking to leave dogs behind.
"Honestly, we wonder sometimes how is southwest Oklahoma producing this many unwanted animals? It’s just mind boggling. Especially when we know that the Pacific Northwest area, New England, a lot of areas in Colorado, don’t have enough adoptable animals,” Detwiler said.
They try to utilize services such as one called Fetch Fido A Flight that flies dogs from Oklahoma to different areas of the country, but say if they want to see true change, our local communities need to get involved.
“These pets really want to be taken care of and loved. As often as we can we love on them here in the office, but we need them to have homes. So, before you shop please come and look to adopt.”
If you are interested in adopting a dog, they are open Monday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. They are also open the third Saturday of every month. In addition, they're always looking for individuals or groups to get involved by volunteering at the shelter. You can find out how by calling them at (580) 481 – 2285.
