First Alert 7 Forecast: Temperatures near 100 makes a return to close out July

For the rest of Tuesday, temperatures will be cooling into the lower 70s, with a low near 72°. Skies remain clear through tonight and into tomorrow as Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies. A high near 102° is expected with winds gusting out of the SSE at 10 to 20mph. Copy and paste Wednesdays forecast for Thursday & Friday, highs are still hot and muggy near 102°, under mostly sunny skies with clouds building Friday. Winds will begin to shift Thursday into Friday, still pretty gusty though, out of the S & SW at 10 to 20mph. Keep the A.C.s cranking as our lows are only in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday & Friday.