First Alert 7 Forecast: Temperatures near 100 makes a return to close out July
By Matthew DiPirro | July 30, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 3:35 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re still hot through this week but can we see some relief towards the weekend?

For the rest of Tuesday, temperatures will be cooling into the lower 70s, with a low near 72°. Skies remain clear through tonight and into tomorrow as Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies. A high near 102° is expected with winds gusting out of the SSE at 10 to 20mph. Copy and paste Wednesdays forecast for Thursday & Friday, highs are still hot and muggy near 102°, under mostly sunny skies with clouds building Friday. Winds will begin to shift Thursday into Friday, still pretty gusty though, out of the S & SW at 10 to 20mph. Keep the A.C.s cranking as our lows are only in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday & Friday.

The start of the weekend, it cools off as the highs dip under 100°. Highs dip into the upper 90s for Sunday & Monday. Skies clear for Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be mild into the low to mid 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-First Alert 7 Meteorologist Lexie Walker

