LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
A few places in Texoma yesterday received some much needed rain. Unfortunately for those who didn’t see any, you will have to wait awhile for more to return to the forecast. Today will start another dry stretch for most places in Texoma. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s to around 100. Dewpoints will be in the 60s, so expect humid conditions today.
Tomorrow and Thursday will be two very hot days with actual temperatures around 102. Feel like temperatures look to be around 105. Lots of sunshine will stick with us both days, but then a few more clouds build in Friday and Saturday.
As we head into the weekend temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 90s, and then eventually the mid 90s by next Monday. A cold front will move into Texoma late Saturday into early Sunday. This cold front does not look like it will be bringing any rain chances, due to lack of moisture ahead of it. We will continue to keep an eye on that system as we progress through the rest of the week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
