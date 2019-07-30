Local State Representative wants to provide protection for process servers

“This past session, I looked to strengthen laws to help protect our state’s private process servers," Worthen said. “As officers of the court, they play an important role in ensuring our judicial system runs as smoothly as possible. Unfortunately, they sometimes find themselves in dangerous situations while fulfilling their duties. Wednesday’s incident in Tulsa, where a private process server was shot while serving papers, highlights the need to provide additional measures to keep them safe. I plan to readdress this policy next session, where we’ll have an opportunity to continue working to hopefully provide protection for private process servers.”