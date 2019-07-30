Municipal candidate filings being in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People considering a run for municipal offices in Lawton could begin filing for candidacy Monday.
Up for election this time around are Lawton city council wards 3, 4 and 5.
The filing period started Monday and lasts through Wednesday, from 8-5 each day.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office in the Comanche County Courthouse.
Those municipal offices at stake will be filled in the non-partisan election scheduled for September 10th.
