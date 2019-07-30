Oklahoma court to rule on appeal of ex-cop convicted of rape

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, center, and his attorney Scott Adams are seen at a sentencing hearing in Oklahoma City. Holtzclaw's conviction and 263-year prison sentence for rape and other sex crimes are coming under increased scrutiny as questions are raised about DNA evidence amid a series of sealed court filings and secret hearings. Holtzclaw is appealing the conviction. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool, File) (Source: Sue Ogrocki)
July 30, 2019 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 1:40 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals says it will issue an opinion this week in an appeal filed by a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of rape and other sexual assaults.

The court says it will issue an opinion Thursday in the case of 32-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw, who is appealing his 18 convictions and 263-year prison sentence. Holtzclaw was accused of preying on black women he encountered while on duty.

Holtzclaw has maintained his innocence and is challenging the evidence used to convict him, as well as a “circus atmosphere” of attention during his 2015 trial.

Questions about DNA evidence were kept under seal by the court for 17 months because of personnel records that are confidential under Oklahoma law.

