Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge starting prescribed burns

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be starting a series of prescribed burns starting Tuesday.
The burns will last through next Monday.
Officials say the targeted areas will include Big Four and Black Bear Mountains, along with the area near Prairie Dog Town.
They say traffic control will be in use until the burns are done, which could cause delays for refuge visitors and the people who live nearby.
More information can be found on the Refuge’s website.
