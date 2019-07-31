Authorities release more details after dangerous chase through the streets of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff's Department and Wichita Falls Police Department have released more information about a dangerous chase through the city on Tuesday night.
The pursuit began around 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King when WFPD officers attempted to pull the suspect over.
The suspect has been identified as Jimmy Andrews, 52.
Officials say Andrews swerved around multiple unmarked units and then fled from officers for 32 miles. WFPD continued the pursuit until Andrews began driving the wrong way on Kell West. They discontinued the pursuit for public safety reasons.
Around 10:40 p.m., a WCSO deputy attempted to stop the vehicle near Kell East and Indiana when Andrews failed to stop again. Andrews led deputies on another lengthy pursuit including traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Central Freeway. Deputies eventually were able to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver) on Maurine Street under the expressway overpass.
Andrews has been charged with Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with a motor vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Convictions and two outstanding warrants for Theft of Firearms-Enhanced and Burglary of a Habitation.
Andrews has two previous arrest for Evading Arrest.
He is being held at the Wichita County Detention Center.
