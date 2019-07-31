First Alert 7 Forecast:

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hot temperatures continue into the weekend.
Goodbye July, hello August! While another month comes and goes the temperatures are sticking around. Another day above 100°, so far here in Lawton, we’ve hit 102... and that continues for the next couple of days. Temperatures for the rest of tonight will dip into the low 70s. Another, almost, copy and past forecast heading into Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 102° under mostly sunny skies for Thursday, Friday clouds begin to build as a front pushes into our region. So the beginning of Friday will start sunny but clouds will get thicker as the day goes on. Lows for Friday will be near 76°.
Some relief is expected heading into the weekend as this front approaches but with it comes some gusty winds. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 90s and winds will be switching from the south to the north at 15 to 30mph. Skies continue to stay partly cloudy for Sunday as highs will be in the mid 90s. Winds settle slightly only gusting 10 to 20mph out of the northeast. The sunshine returns heading into Monday and the rest of the week with highs in the upper 90s, nearing 100°.
Happy a good rest of your Wednesday!
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist Lexie Walker
