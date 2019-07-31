First Alert 7 Forecast:

Goodbye July, hello August! While another month comes and goes the temperatures are sticking around. Another day above 100°, so far here in Lawton, we’ve hit 102... and that continues for the next couple of days. Temperatures for the rest of tonight will dip into the low 70s. Another, almost, copy and past forecast heading into Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 102° under mostly sunny skies for Thursday, Friday clouds begin to build as a front pushes into our region. So the beginning of Friday will start sunny but clouds will get thicker as the day goes on. Lows for Friday will be near 76°.