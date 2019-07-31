LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures as we start your Wednesday will be in the lower 70s, but don’t expect those to stick around long as day time highs will be in the triple digits. Dewpoints today will be in the mid 60s, so feel like temperatures in some places could be around 105.
Tomorrow and Friday will be very similar with daytime highs around 100-102 and feel like temperatures up to 105. A few more clouds will build in both days as well, but plenty of sunshine will still be present all throughout Texoma.
A cold front looks to move in on Saturday, which will keep some cloud cover around. Temperatures are expected to be very warm still with most places in the upper 90s to around 100. Moisture still looks absent upon arrival of the front so rain chances will stay out of the forecast. Sunday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Monday and Tuesday next week look dry and somewhat cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.