Food truck court comes to historical downtown Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - There is a new hot spot for lunch, or dinner, in Duncan... A food truck court!
The food truck court has been open for almost two weeks. It is located in downtown Duncan and is currently rotating out three different food trucks.
Five years ago, Matt Setters purchased some property in the downtown Duncan area. Several businesses now occupy those buildings, then Setters had another idea- food trucks.
“Reggie, with Smokin Joes out of Rush Springs, said they were looking for a place in the downtown to park, so between him and getting together with some of the other food trucks, it came together very quickly,” said Setters, with Cummins-Setters Commercial Partners.
The food truck court offers a variety of food options between the three food trucks, from barbecue at Smokin Joe’s, Asian and Mexican cuisine at Crazy Truck, and catfish, burgers, and fair food at Calvin’s Snak Shak.
“Just trying to create an environment and serve some barbecue and some other different types of foods in this area where people know they can come every day and there’ll be some kind of food here,” said Reggie Long, with Smokin Joes on the Go.
Setters said he was looking to rejuvenate the historical part of town.
“We like to say it’s the downtown plaza, historically awesome," said Setters. "That’s our tagline, and we think this food court is a great addition to it.”
Setters said the food truck court has had a good response so far, which is encouraging expansion.
“If it works well in Duncan, we’ll know what to do and what not to do, what properties work best and what don’t," said Setters. "Lawton’s our first candidate to look for a place to do that, because Lawton doesn’t have anything like it now, either.”
There are two food trucks at the court every day. They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until the food runs out. There is shaded patio seating at the food court, or if you are looking to eat in the air conditioning, there is additional seating inside the building on the property for you to use, as well.
