Governor Stitt signs foster families bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill providing a $5,000 tax exemption for Oklahoma foster families.
The bill was authored by Senator Paul Scott of Duncan and co-authored by Representative Rande Worthen of Lawton.
It will provide a $5,000 income tax exemption for anyone contracting with a child-placing agency for any taxable years starting on or after January first of this year.
In order to qualify, you have to have been under contract and providing care for at least six months or claim a prorated exemption based on the difference.
That goes into effect on November 1st.
