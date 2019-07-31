Lawton church holding back to school event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local church will hold a back to school event this Saturday for families in Lawton.
Salt of the Earth ministry and Hope Deliverance Temple of God will hold their SOS major community event will be this Saturday.
It includes not only a school-supply giveaway, but a food drive and a blood drive as well.
The church administrator from Salt of the Earth ministry says with families now having to buy clear backpacks as part of a new rule for Lawton public schools, they wanted to find a way to help.
“With the new school policy with the clear backpacks, that’s going to be a financial hardship for some of the people because most people buy backpacks to last for years until they fall apart," says Latonya McLaughlin with Salt of the Earth Ministries. “They’re gonna need some resources to help them and we just want to be part of those resources.”
That will take place from 1 to 4 in the afternoon Saturday at 2209 Northwest 25th Street in Lawton.
