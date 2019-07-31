Lawton woman found dead in unsanitary conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police are investigating after a 62-year-old woman’s body was found in a home Tuesday morning.
Authorities were dispatched to 9th and Southwest Park around 10:30 on a call about a death.
The people at the house talked to police and were then taken in for more questioning.
The Criminal Investigation Division went out after officers felt there was something suspicious about the death.
Police say the woman was living in unsanitary conditions.
“When they got here, considering all the factors that played in to it, they made the conclusion we needed specialty investigating. That’s why we have CID here, because of the condition of the home put up red flags for officers, now we take further steps in this investigation," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department.
The Criminal Investigation Division is collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
