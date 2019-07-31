NEW DETAILS: Suspended Cotton Co. sheriff accused of harboring fugitive, other ‘unlawful acts’

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The petition to remove Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson from office has now been amended and new accusations against Simpson have been made by the Board of Commissioners.
We first brought you the story back in June when Simpson was suspended from office and Tim King was sworn in as interim sheriff.
The new paperwork filed by the District Attorney’s Office claims that Simpson did “knowingly, willfully, and unlawfully commit misconduct in office.”
One new complaint claims that in May, Simpson did “knowingly and willfully neglect the duties of his office” by harboring a fugitive in a rent property Simpson owned in Walters. The paperwork claims Simpson knowingly allowed the renter who had a felony warrant out of Cotton County to remain at the rent property.
It also claims Simpson allowed that renter to remain at the home with stolen property, namely a vehicle the petition claims Simpson knew was stolen.
Another complaint in the amended petition claims that in August of 2018 Kent Simpson did “knowingly and willfully lodge, harbor, aid or conceal” his son Travis Simpson at his property while Travis Simpson had a felony warrant.
The amendment to the petition also says in January, Simpson “did willfully neglect and refuse” to aid a deputy after being lawfully commanded to aid that deputy in arresting Travis Simpson.
The petition goes on to claim Simpson allowed for Travis Simpson to have unsupervised visits while under his custody, which caused Travis Simpson to have to be moved to the Comanche County Detention Center.
Simpson is also accused of failing to update the sex offender registry, failing to keep a list of evidence held by the department, as well as failing to make an inventory of weapons issued to deputies.
The paperwork also says Simpson brought prescription medication to the Cotton County Jail which didn’t belong to him and gave the medication to an inmate for the inmate’s personal use.
Simpson was suspended from office in June.
Even with all of the complaints made against Simpson in the petition, no criminal charges have been filed at this time. We have talked with the District Attorney’s Office and they said there is a possibility of misdemeanor or felony charges being filed in the future.
