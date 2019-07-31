OHP accepting applications for February academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking to recruit some new cadets for an academy coming up next year.
They have extended the application period for that academy through August 31st.
This will be the first academy since June of last year, and it will take place in February.
OHP officials say they initially were set to have a smaller academy this year, but are holding off so they can get more recruits.
An OHP trooper spoke today to 7News about why he believes people should want to apply.
“I believe we’re one of the top law enforcement agencies in the country. I truly believe that. If you’re going to join law enforcement, it’s been my mindset that you want to join the best, receive the best training. There are so many great law enforcement agencies out there. I joined the OHP because their training is second to none and we get to train some of the best people in the nation," said Trooper Zachary Wright.
You can learn more about the application process online at jointheohp.com.
Wednesday night we will be joined in studio by OHP officials to learn more about what to expect at the academy.
