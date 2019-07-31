OU’s biggest fans found in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing from OU’s biggest fans.
Ed and Teresa Trope were nominated by their son Josh after he submitted a 1,000 word essay on the two.
After that, they were brought to Norman for a question-and-answer session and they got to design an OU shirt before being named the number one fans.
Teresa told 7News today why OU officials said they were so interested in their son’s essay.
“They said that they looked at his essay because with it being 125 years of tradition and history with OU that him not nominating himself and nominating himself went with the family values that OU has," says Teresa Trope.
The pair got their photos taken and posted to the Sooner Sports website last week when the announcement was made.
They also got a VIP experience that included a trip to OU’s football facilities and they got to see how the OU shirts and hats are made.
