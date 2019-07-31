State board issues new guidelines for emergency certified teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Board of Education now has more restrictions for emergency certified teachers.
They're wanting stricter rules for who's teaching students.
Elementary teachers will now need additional training to complete a full year of teaching.
According to State School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister teacher preparedness has to be a priority.
"So it makes a difference now as we think about holding districts to a higher standard to ensure we provide also the new training that is needed for those that will be in pre-k through third grade classrooms," said Hofmeister
The state school board will be meeting Thursday to vote on new emergency certifications for the school year starting in the coming weeks across the state.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.