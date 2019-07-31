Vigil held to honor Angela Maynahonah, whose case is still open from 2012

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of Angela, or “Sam” Maynahonah’s family, members of the Comanche tribe and other members of the community gathered at Shepler Park to honor her life, and to keep her story alive as the family waits for answers.
Angela’s oldest sister said this past seven years has been hard on their whole family, and they are still hopeful new leads will turn up.
Maynahonah’s was last seen alive at Glen’s Lounge in Lawton, but her body was discovered March 29th under a bridge in Carter County.
Her niece, who spoke at the vigil, said it’s time for the case to become a priority.
“When investigators or a cop, or whatever the case may be tells me there’s no lead, or we are working on it, and seven years later, you tell me the same thing, that’s heartbreaking," said Nina Kopaddy, Angela’s niece.
While the case is still open, Maynahonah’s sister said this case was especially hard on a few people close to Sam.
“Earlier this spring, we lost our mother, and she never got closure. She never found out who or why this happened to her daughter. It’s very frustrating. It’s frustrating for her daughter, who was young when she was murdered, and she hasn’t gotten closure. She has a grand baby she’s never got to see," said Kyletta Ray, her oldest sister.
Her family said often times it’s tough to remember every detail of Sam, but her story is something they try to share as often as they can, to whoever will listen.
“She was a very care free person, she did what she wanted to do, and I always enjoyed her for that reason,” said Ray.
“The memories of being around my aunt at such a young age was something I will never forget,” said Kopaddy.
While the shirts and posters mentioned Sam, they also mentioned the roughly 100 missing or murdered indigenous women in Oklahoma, including 13 Comanche members.
“We’re always thinking about that, why a group of people think Native women are disposable. And why there are people that think we are not valuable, and they think they can just discard us. We still don’t understand that," said Carla Whiteman, from Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman - Southwest Chapter.
This vigil kicked off a series of vigils that will celebrate the lives of the other 12 Comanche Woman on the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Women list.
If you have any information on Maynahonah’s open case, contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.