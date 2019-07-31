Viral livestock disease confirmed in Tillman Co.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A viral disease that can infect horses, cattle and other livestock has been confirmed in Tillman County.
The Oklahoma agriculture department has confirmed the vesicular stomatitis virus, or VSV , in a horse in Tillman County.
They say the disease primarily affects horses and cattle and transmitted through direct contact or through blood-feeding insects.
Infected animals experience symptoms like painful sores, lameness and weight loss.
Humans can be infected with the virus, but experts say that’s very rare.
Officials say infected animals should be quarantined for two weeks after VSV is confirmed in order to prevent spread of the disease.
