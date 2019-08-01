Altus police arrest three after deploying tear gas into apartment

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Three people were arrested by Altus Police early Thursday morning after a call of someone smoking marijuana in a vehicle parked at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Springfield Drive.
According to police chief Tim Murphy, police arrived on scene shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from a gray Doge Charger. Officers also noticed a firearm in plain view inside the car.
Officers identified the person in the car as 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg. They removed Massenburg from the car and put him in handcuffs.
After he was handcuffed, Massenburg ran and leg police on a short foot chase.
Police suspected him of running into a nearby apartment. Massenburg refused officers orders to exit the apartment.
Police then deployed tear gas into the apartment and 3 people were arrested.
28-year-old Quamell Massenburg was arrested on charges of Escaping From Custody and Possession of a Firearm After a Former Felony Conviction.
20-year-old George Butler on charges of Harboring a Fugitive and Obstructing Officers.
46-year-old Deangela Quimby on charges of Harboring a Fugitive and Obstructing Officers.
All three suspects are being held at the Jackson County Jail.
