Altus police arrest three after deploying tear gas into apartment

August 1, 2019 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 4:06 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Three people were arrested by Altus Police early Thursday morning after a call of someone smoking marijuana in a vehicle parked at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Springfield Drive.

According to police chief Tim Murphy, police arrived on scene shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from a gray Doge Charger. Officers also noticed a firearm in plain view inside the car.

Officers identified the person in the car as 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg. They removed Massenburg from the car and put him in handcuffs.

After he was handcuffed, Massenburg ran and leg police on a short foot chase.

Police suspected him of running into a nearby apartment. Massenburg refused officers orders to exit the apartment.

Police then deployed tear gas into the apartment and 3 people were arrested.

28-year-old Quamell Massenburg was arrested on charges of Escaping From Custody and Possession of a Firearm After a Former Felony Conviction.

20-year-old George Butler on charges of Harboring a Fugitive and Obstructing Officers.

46-year-old Deangela Quimby on charges of Harboring a Fugitive and Obstructing Officers.

All three suspects are being held at the Jackson County Jail.

